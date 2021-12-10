In the run-up to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Daily Bugle has got with the times and launched a TikTok account. Regular updates — as hosted by the Bugle’s newest recruit, unpaid intern Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) — have been posted since the beginning of the month. J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson himself even regular pops up for cameos. He does so again in the latest post on the page, which also features another returning character from the movies.

In this update, Brant interviews one of her Midtown High classmates, Eugene “Flash” Thompson (Tony Revolori). Labelled as an “Author/Student/Patriot,” it seems Flash has released a book about his “close” relationship with Spider-Man since Peter Parker’s identity was revealed to the world. In fact, he even claims that he evented Parker’s superhero alias himself. But Jameson is less than impressed. Catch the video below:

In contrast to the classic jock bully from the comics, the MCU’s Flash is a spoiled rich kid who fancies himself a social media influencer. So it adds up that, upon finding out he goes to school with Spidey, he would use that to his advantage and try to boost his own profile. What this TikTok doesn’t reveal, though, is how he feels about his superhero idol turning out to be the kid he’s picked on throughout high school? Hopefully we’ll find that out in No Way Home itself.

Flash Thompson is a key character in Spider-Man lore, so it remains to be seen whether he’ll stick around as a supporting character for Tom Holland’s second film trilogy, which will likely follow Peter through his college days. Will Revolori’s Flash ever become Agent Venom like his comics counterpart? We’ll have to see what Marvel and Sony have planned for him.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in US theaters in a week’s time on Dec. 17.