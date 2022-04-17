The internet has been conditioned to expect something outlandish and bizarre whenever the term “Florida Man” pops up, but an incredibly dedicated Spider-Man: No Way Home fan has attempted to rehabilitate the state’s online reputation by seizing the headlines for more positive reasons.

Ramiro Alanis was previously a record-breaker after heading down to the theater no less than 191 times to catch Avengers: Endgame in 2019, which put him into the Guinness Book of World Records for attending the most theatrical screenings of the same movie.

Having a point to prove after being usurped by Arnaud Klein, who sat through 204 showings of Kaamelott: First Installment, Alanis has reclaimed top honors by viewing No Way Home on the big screen a mind-boggling 292 times. You can see his original tweet below, which has since been verified and okayed by the good folks at Guinness.

That breaks down to 43,216 minutes in total, or a shade over 720 hours, which is basically 30 days straight watching Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire break down the doors to the multiverse and fend off the threat of five villains hailing from a trio of different realities.

There’s no word on whether or not Alanis paid the full price of admission for his ticket every time, but if he did, then it would be one hell of an expensive venture. The average cost of a movie stub last year was $9.57 per Statista, which would equate to at least $2974, and we’re not including snacks.

There’s dedication, and then there’s this, with No Way Home adding another unexpected record in a roundabout way to the countless others it demolished throughout its entire theatrical run.