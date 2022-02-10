For unknown reasons, fans want a Director’s Cut of ‘Spider-Man 3’

Even though it came out the year before, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to broadly describe Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 as the Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull of the superhero genre.

Tobey Maguire’s third outing under the spandex, much like Harrison Ford’s fourth crack of the whip, was the latest installment in a classic and universally-beloved franchise, one that generated so much hype in the buildup to release that it could justifiably be called one of the most hotly-anticipated movies of all-time.

Sure enough, it would go on to earn a ton of money at the box office, reigning as the highest-grossing Spider-Man adventure ever until the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Far From Home, but it left fans feeling more tepid on the inside than warm and fuzzy.

It isn’t terrible, and there’s plenty to love, but the grubby fingerprints of studio interference were all over it. As tends to be the case with almost any high-profile legacy title that didn’t live up to expectations initially, a Twitter campaign has been launched to #ReleaseTheRaimiCut.

Let’s make #ReleaseTheRaimiCut trend today. We can do it!! pic.twitter.com/iE7HdF73hV — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) February 10, 2022

#ReleaseTheRaimiCut



Spider-man 3 has a WHOLE ASS DIFFERENT ENDING that's FULLY EDITED, FULLY FINISHED, AND WAS SCREENED.



I crave a Raimi cut with Eddie's skeleton and all those great deleted scenes. pic.twitter.com/VURFAnAhDW — lanto (@lantoeatsdirt) February 10, 2022

In an interview promoting Spider-man 3, Sam Raimi was asked about the deleted scenes, making it clear that he recorded much more and hoped to see it on DVD.



[Desliza para leer en español]@SonyPictures #ReleaseTheRaimiCut pic.twitter.com/mdPBJ9dbdb — #ReleaseTheRaimiCut (@CutRaimi) February 10, 2022

We deserve it Sony

You saw how much you could earn by giving the fans what they desire, now do it again by #releasetheraimicut pic.twitter.com/NcXuFGB4Vp — Uygar Aesthetics (@AestheticsUygar) February 10, 2022

Sam Raimi worked hard on making spider-man 3 perfect and it's time to finally let @SonyPictures show us what he made #ReleaseTheRaimiCut pic.twitter.com/9UjmqB3Og5 — RaimiCut: Spider-Man 3 Director’s Cut (@RaimiCut) February 10, 2022

Many may not know, but there are two versions of Raimi Cut. The first version, filmed in 2005, Spider-Man deals with Sandy, Harry, Electro and Jameson's son, and his costume turns black at the end of the film. Sony should release this version. Also publish#ReleaseTheRaimiCut pic.twitter.com/ABSGL6yuAP — SamRaimi.Spider-Man 3 (@Spidey3raimicut) February 10, 2022

Does such a thing even exist? Or are these just additional deleted scenes that didn’t make their way onto a home video release. Raimi has never even hinted so much as hinted that he’s got a preferred version tucked up his sleeve, so this could be just the latest online petition to accomplish absolutely nothing in the long run.