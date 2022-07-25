Forget the Avengers, fans think these three heroes alone could defeat Kang

The Avengers have found their next nemesis. It’s finally been confirmed that two more Avengers movies are on their way, with Phase Six set to deliver both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars in a six-month space in 2025. As the first part’s title reveals, Jonathan Majors’ time-travelling tyrant Kang will serve as the new Thanos, a threat so great that every single one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes must unite to defeat him.

But, wait, really? Some fans aren’t buying that all the Avengers need to assemble for this one as they’re convinced that a certain trio of heroes could beat Kang on their own. We haven’t even seen them share the screen yet, but folks already think the Marvels — Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) — could conquer Kang themselves.

“The Marvels could singlehandedly defeat Kang, we don’t need no avengers,” shared Twitter user @Targ_Nation in a viral tweet.

Just as you would expect, this tweet drew the ire of that subset of Marvel fans without a sense of humor who disputed this claim by listing the reasons Kang is a formidable opponent. But while that’s true, let’s not forget how ridiculously powerful Carol is on her own, leaving even the Mad Titan himself quivering when she destroyed his mothership single-handed in Avengers: Endgame. And Syvie managed to kill He Who Remains, one of Kang’s variants, in Loki.

As it happens, it’s unclear who the three will be facing in The Marvels, although Zawe Ashton is believed to be playing the film’s villain, whoever they might be. While Kang operates on the multiversal side of the MCU, Carol and company occupy the cosmic corner of the franchise so they’re unlikely to face Kang before Avengers 5 gets here. Ant-Man and friends, meanwhile, will be the one to bear the brunt of the fearsome foe’s force in next February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Marvels follows on July 28, 2023.