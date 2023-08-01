Forget the Justice League, James Gunn’s DCU could be gearing up to introduce another iconic superhero team first

It looks like he could be setting up another group sooner rather than later.

We’re all excited to see James Gunn’s iteration of the Justice League, but that’s a long way off and fans are already wondering if the director has other plans to introduce another team in the meantime.

One fan on the DC Cinematic subreddit imagined that James Gunn could include the Teen Titans in his rebooted universe. The Redditor went on to specify what they think would be the perfect roster for Gunn’s DCU which would include Robin, Blue Beetle, Wonder Girl and many others.

It could be the case that we eventually get a Teen Titans line-up up similar to this one. We already have the Blue Beetle and we know Damian Wayne will be this universe’s Robin in The Brave and the Bold. That means we have a few members who could make up a solid Titans team, although it may not be enough to please all fans.

James Gunn likes to shake things up

Image via HBO Max

We know that Gunn isn’t afraid to stray from comic accurate line-ups when it comes to movie adaptations, for example, just look at the Guardians of the Galaxy’s initial members before Gunn made the current one more popular. Most people know the Teen Titans as Robin, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg and Beast Boy, but that might change with Gunn. We may not get the iconic team we all know and love. Of course, that’s what most fans want, so changing the team members could be risky. Like other comments argued:

“Nah, get rid of Rose, Wonder Girl, & whoever the red guy is. You’d need Raven, Starfire & Beast Boy in those roles at least”

“Nahhh gotta have the classic team from the TV Show (Nightwing, Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven, Cyborg) and maybe add Kid Flash and Speedy to the mix”

“If the DCU is successful there is no way we don’t get a teen titans/titans squad. I’d die to see a well done raven on the big screen, definitely think it would be a lineup with her and starfire and beast boy since that’s the most popular lineup and they’ve yet to be on the big screen yet”

For now, this is all speculation; we’ve got a few characters that have been confirmed in the DCU that could be a part of the team, but whether we’ll get this film before another Justice League is anyone’s guess. Either way, it’s probable that we will get a Teen Titans movie at some point during the course of the DCU even if no-one can agree on the chosen line-up.