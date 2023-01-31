Who is Damian Wayne to Batman in DC? ‘The Brave and the Bold’ character, explained

The announcement that the upcoming DCU Batman movie The Brave and the Bold will feature Damian Wayne has Bat-fans very hyped up. While Damian has long been a fan-favorite character, he’s not yet appeared in mainstream DC movies. But who is Damian, and how is he related to Batman and his mythos? Here is everything you need to know.

What do we know about Damian Wayne in The Brave and the Bold?

Little is known about The Brave and the Bold movie at the current time. However, when announcing the film, James Gunn said:

“This is a story of Damian Wayne, who’s Batman’s actual son that he didn’t know existed for the first eight to ten years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s my favorite Robin. It’s based on the Grant Morrison comic run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs. We’re putting it all together right now.”

Who is Damian Wayne?

Damian made his official debut in 2006’s Batman #655, the comic that kicked off the legendary “Batman and Son” story arc. (Though it should be noted that a prototype of the character appeared as an infant in the non-canon Batman: Son of the Demon in 1987).

While trying to take down Ra’s al Ghul, Batman met and fell in love with his daughter, Talia al Ghul. The pair had several intimate nights together, and Bruce got Talia al Ghul pregnant. However, Talia never told Bruce this, leaving him in the dark. Talia named this child Damian and raised him alongside the League of Assassins, giving Damian all the training someone from that organization would receive, meaning that Damian is skilled in many forms of combat.

When she was sure he was ready for the task, Talia let Damian go to Gotham to meet his father. While Bruce was surprised to learn he had a son, he did allow Damian to become Robin when the boy expressed sympathy for Bruce’s desire to clean up Gotham. And thus, the father-son Batman and Robin team was born.

However, it hasn’t always been easygoing for the pair. Damian’s training with the League of Assassins means he was very cold-blooded and was willing to take a life without remorse, something that Bruce wasn’t a fan of. Bruce tried to teach Damian about the sanctity of life and instill his morals into the boy. But, at the same time, Bruce struggled to come to terms with being a father, and while he tried to connect with Damian, he often struggled to do so, meaning the pair had a tense relationship.

Damian has become a fixture of the modern Batman franchise and frequently appears in spin-off series. He has also appeared in animated Batman media, including DC Super Hero Girls and Harley Quinn. His story has also been told in the DC animated films, including 2014’s Son of Batman, 2016’s Justice League vs. Teen Titans, and 2022’s Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons.