A Forgotten Amber Heard Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

The only brand new feature film Amber Heard has appeared in since Aquaman has been drama Gully, with the actress maintaining a relatively low onscreen profile, even though she’s continued to find her name in the headlines for a variety of reasons as her acrimonious split and subsequent legal battles opposite ex-husband Johnny Depp keep on garnering huge publicity.

She did appear in CBS’ adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, as well as shooting additional scenes as Mera for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but just a couple of months before Aquaman hit theaters in December 2018, mystery thriller London Fields was sent out to die a slow death in theaters.

Filming initially wrapped on the project in late 2013, but it would be almost five whole years before the finished product was finally unveiled to the world, when it sank without a trace after earning less than $500,000 at the box office. Not only that, but it was savaged by critics and still holds an unwanted 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In 2015, London Fields was pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival after director Matthew Cullen sued the producers for fraud as they’d taken away his final cut and refused to pay him. Cullen was then countersued for breach of contract because he went $2 million over budget and beyond the agreed filming schedule, as well as violating his agreement by directing a Katy Perry music video during the editing process, while Heard was also sued for $10 million before a settlement was eventually reached in September 2018.

Somehow, London Fields has now managed to enter the Netflix most-watched list this week having recently been added to the library, and as of yesterday it was the sixteenth most popular movie on the platform, with the controversy and Amber Heard‘s presence no doubt generating plenty of interest.