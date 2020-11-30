A Forgotten Amber Heard Movie Hits Netflix Tomorrow

December is set to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers and the first day alone will bring with it a large selection of movies and shows to add to your ever-growing list of content to watch. For instance, there’s Tom Hanks’ The Da Vinci Code and its sequel Angels & Demons, all 10 seasons of the beloved sci-fi series Stargate SG-1, and popular Adam Sandler flicks 50 First Dates and Little Nicky, among many others.

But it’s not only the big name titles that’ll be vying for your attention, as Netflix is also adding a number of overlooked flicks that are hoping to get a second life on the service and one such film that you may want to keep an eye on if you’re in the mood for an action thriller with some solid talent in it is 3 Days to Kill.

The movie stars Kevin Costner as Ethan Renner, a terminally ill spy who gives up his life of deception to spend his final days with his family. But when an elite CIA assassin named Vivi Delay – played by Amber Heard – offers him the option to complete one final mission in exchange for a drug that could save him, he sees an opportunity to rebuild his relationships and get a true second chance.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and currently sits at a weak 28% on Rotten Tomatoes, but praise was given to its well designed action sequences, with many reviewers noting that its weakest elements involve underdeveloped family drama that undermines the movie’s overarching plot. Still, if you’re just looking for some harmless action, there’s much worse out there.

A lot of people may find the inclusion of Amber Heard a deterrent, however, given her ongoing struggle to prove that she wasn’t abusive to former partner Johnny Depp. A petition to remove her from Aquaman 2 has far exceeded 1.5 million signatures, and the actress is facing an uphill battle to remain relevant and respected in the industry as evidence mounts against her. That being said, it hasn’t been all wins for Depp, either, and plenty more revelations on both sides are sure to arise as the court cases continue to play out.