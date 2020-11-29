Netflix Is Adding Over 50 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Somehow, December starts on Tuesday even though it only feels like yesterday that the world was turning as normal and everyone was going about their business as usual before the Coronavirus pandemic came along and changed everything. As is the case every time we enter a new month, the various streaming services on offer are adding a whole host of new titles to the library, and over the next seven days Netflix has more than 50 movies and TV shows heading our way.

The list contains about everything you’d expect, from some all-time classics to several pretty terrible efforts that still stand a decent chance of cracking the Top 10 most-watched list, while there’s even a couple of Adam Sandler movies thrown in for good measure along with a couple of high-profile originals, and you can check out the full and exhaustive selection below.

Released November 30

A Love So Beautiful *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Finding Agnes *NETFLIX FILM

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

The 2nd

Released December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish *Netflix Family

The Holiday Movies That Made Us *Netflix Original

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show *Netflix Comedy Special

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Released December 2

Alien Worlds *Netflix Documentary

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic *Netflix Comedy Special

Fierce *Netflix Film

Hazel Brugger: Tropical *Netflix Comedy Special

Released December 3

Break *Netflix Film

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday *Netflix Family

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (AKA Just Another Christmas) *Netflix Film

Released December 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag *Netflix Original

Big Mouth: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Bombay Rose *Netflix Film

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas *Netflix Family

Christmas Crossfire *Netflix Film

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting *Netflix Film

MANK *Netflix Film

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 *Netflix Family

Selena: The Series: Netflix Original

Released December 5

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas *Netflix Family

Detention *Netflix Original

Unsurprisingly, there’s an avalanche of Christmas-themed content coming down the pipeline, as well as the standard mix of comedy specials, documentaries and cartoons for the youngsters. David Fincher’s Mank is poised to draw in some big numbers given his standing as one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in the industry, while Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park and E.T. are always worth a watch.

Kevin Costner’s 3 Days to Kill feels like the sort of B-level actioner which always plays well with subscribers and could be one of December’s sleeper hits, but there’s a veritable buffet of genres coming to Netflix over the next seven days, with at least one new arrival that appeals to even the most indecisive of viewers.