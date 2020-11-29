Netflix Is Adding Over 50 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
Somehow, December starts on Tuesday even though it only feels like yesterday that the world was turning as normal and everyone was going about their business as usual before the Coronavirus pandemic came along and changed everything. As is the case every time we enter a new month, the various streaming services on offer are adding a whole host of new titles to the library, and over the next seven days Netflix has more than 50 movies and TV shows heading our way.
The list contains about everything you’d expect, from some all-time classics to several pretty terrible efforts that still stand a decent chance of cracking the Top 10 most-watched list, while there’s even a couple of Adam Sandler movies thrown in for good measure along with a couple of high-profile originals, and you can check out the full and exhaustive selection below.
Released November 30
A Love So Beautiful *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Finding Agnes *NETFLIX FILM
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
The 2nd
Released December 1
Angela’s Christmas Wish *Netflix Family
The Holiday Movies That Made Us *Netflix Original
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show *Netflix Comedy Special
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Released December 2
Alien Worlds *Netflix Documentary
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic *Netflix Comedy Special
Fierce *Netflix Film
Hazel Brugger: Tropical *Netflix Comedy Special
Released December 3
Break *Netflix Film
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday *Netflix Family
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (AKA Just Another Christmas) *Netflix Film
Released December 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag *Netflix Original
Big Mouth: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Bombay Rose *Netflix Film
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas *Netflix Family
Christmas Crossfire *Netflix Film
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting *Netflix Film
MANK *Netflix Film
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 *Netflix Family
Selena: The Series: Netflix Original
Released December 5
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas *Netflix Family
Detention *Netflix Original
Unsurprisingly, there’s an avalanche of Christmas-themed content coming down the pipeline, as well as the standard mix of comedy specials, documentaries and cartoons for the youngsters. David Fincher’s Mank is poised to draw in some big numbers given his standing as one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in the industry, while Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park and E.T. are always worth a watch.
Kevin Costner’s 3 Days to Kill feels like the sort of B-level actioner which always plays well with subscribers and could be one of December’s sleeper hits, but there’s a veritable buffet of genres coming to Netflix over the next seven days, with at least one new arrival that appeals to even the most indecisive of viewers.
