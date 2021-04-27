A Forgotten Benedict Cumberbatch Movie Just Hit Netflix

Having taken a brief sabbatical from acting following the back-to-back production of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch is returning to our screens with a vengeance. As well as seeing legal drama The Mauritanian and historical thriller The Courier released less than a month apart earlier this year, the 44 year-old has another four movies set for a premiere over the next eleven months.

Not content with top billing in biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Netflix’s literary adaptation The Power of the Dog, Cumberbatch will also reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role twice as the franchise’s Sorcerer Supreme lends support in Spider-Man: No Way Home before headlining solo sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It’s shaping up to be a huge year for the Sherlock star, then, and fans who can’t wait that long to see his next batch of efforts can check out one from his back catalogue now that August: Osage County has arrived on Netflix. The 2013 comedic drama comes with serious pedigree on either side of the camera, with Academy Award winners George Clooney and Grant Heslov listed among the producers, and television veteran John Wells directing from a script by Pulitzer and Tony winner Tracy Letts.

The plot follows a family funeral that sees three sisters cooped up with their mother, leading to all sorts of family secrets and turmoil spilling out. As well as Benedict Cumberbatch, the cast also features Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Juliette Lewis, Ewan McGregor, Dermot Mulroney and Chris Cooper to name but a few, and August: Osage County could end up enticing Netflix subscribers looking for some meaty performances to sink their teeth into.