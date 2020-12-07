Home / movies

The Internet’s Furious At Netflix For Removing The Grinch

In what has to be the worst timing ever, Netflix quietly removed one of its most popular titles from the library this week, at what would be the peak time for folks to watch it. 2018’s The Grinch has been dominating the streamer’s Top 10 most popular films list all year, but now that we’re actually nearing Christmas, the Illumination Entertainment production has been pulled from the site. And as you can imagine, subscribers are furious.

The Grinch, the third screen adaptation of the iconic Dr. Seuss storybook, stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the titular grouch, who schemes to steal the Christmas presents of the people of Whoville. Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury and Pharrell Williams are also in the cast and the pic stands as the highest-grossing holiday movie of all time, earning over $511 million at the global box office.

It’s kind of a modern festive classic, then, so people are mad that they won’t be able to catch it on Netflix this yuletide, as you can see below.

Up the prices but take away The Grinch? No fair!

There were just 18 days to go!

You suck, Netflix.

What the heck?

SO SADDDD.

Really, really bad timing.

Very rude move by Netflix.

2020 did it again.

They always remove the best movies.

Wrong film but… THE AUDACITY!

As this last tweet reminds us, the upside is that the live-action version of the tale, 2000’s Jim Carrey vehicle How the Grinch Stole Christmas, remains on the site, so you can always catch that one to get your Grinch fix this holiday season. And though it is a pain, the animated flick is still available on whichever VOD platform you prefer to use.

Besides, to be fair to Netflix, it was likely out of their hands that The Grinch was removed at this time, as it was probably due to an expiring licensing deal. As such, there’s a good chance that it may return to the streamer in 2021.

