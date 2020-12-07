The Internet’s Furious At Netflix For Removing The Grinch

In what has to be the worst timing ever, Netflix quietly removed one of its most popular titles from the library this week, at what would be the peak time for folks to watch it. 2018’s The Grinch has been dominating the streamer’s Top 10 most popular films list all year, but now that we’re actually nearing Christmas, the Illumination Entertainment production has been pulled from the site. And as you can imagine, subscribers are furious.

The Grinch, the third screen adaptation of the iconic Dr. Seuss storybook, stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the titular grouch, who schemes to steal the Christmas presents of the people of Whoville. Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury and Pharrell Williams are also in the cast and the pic stands as the highest-grossing holiday movie of all time, earning over $511 million at the global box office.

It’s kind of a modern festive classic, then, so people are mad that they won’t be able to catch it on Netflix this yuletide, as you can see below.

THEY TOOK THE NEWEST GRINCH OFF NETFLIX MY HEART IS BROKEN — nicole (@wildflwrxwalls) December 7, 2020

Up the prices but take away The Grinch? No fair!

@netflix is upping their subscription price but has the AUDACITY to remove The Grinch from streaming during the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/1fxGQEhuXD — Arianna Forbes (@_AriannaNichole) December 7, 2020

There were just 18 days to go!

@netflix why did you have to take off the grinch with only 18 more days until Christmas ???? I have a kid that’s all she watches so cue the tantrums — Brianna♛ (@BriannaFrancine) December 7, 2020

You suck, Netflix.

You suck for removing the grinch @netflix — Katie 🍊 (@sleepymama_) December 7, 2020

What the heck?

What the heck is @netflix doing taking the Grinch off 3 weeks before Christmas?!?! — Katie (@katiee_m5) December 7, 2020

SO SADDDD.

THEY TOOK THE GRINCH OFF NETFLIX AND NOW IM SO SADDDD that’s my comfort movie so now I gotta buy it:( — barbs💛 (@barbaranava_) December 7, 2020

Really, really bad timing.

why the hellll they take the grinch off netflix 🙄 wrong timing man — kelsssss✨ (@_kscibetta) December 7, 2020

Very rude move by Netflix.

it’s actually rude @netflix is taking the grinch off at the end of the year — brianne (@briiannemorgan_) December 7, 2020

2020 did it again.

the fact that netflix is getting rid of the grinch made 2020 so much worse — bristyn steele (@bristyncros) December 7, 2020

They always remove the best movies.

@netflix can really choke a bag of penis’ for removing The Grinch. They always remove the best movies smh 🥴🤣 — Jasmyne Lenzie (@JLenzie92) December 7, 2020

Wrong film but… THE AUDACITY!

WOW @netflix YOU TOOK THE GRINCH AWAY? The audacity. ITS NOT EVEN CHRISTMAS. pic.twitter.com/bweXuKFCB2 — ✌️ (@kristixxrawrs) December 7, 2020

As this last tweet reminds us, the upside is that the live-action version of the tale, 2000’s Jim Carrey vehicle How the Grinch Stole Christmas, remains on the site, so you can always catch that one to get your Grinch fix this holiday season. And though it is a pain, the animated flick is still available on whichever VOD platform you prefer to use.

Besides, to be fair to Netflix, it was likely out of their hands that The Grinch was removed at this time, as it was probably due to an expiring licensing deal. As such, there’s a good chance that it may return to the streamer in 2021.