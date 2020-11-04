A Forgotten Chris Evans Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Today’s Top 10 most-watched movies list on Netflix is filled with a handful of interesting films, such as the new Christmas rom-com Holidate, which is currently sitting at #1. There are quite a few other seasonal pics hanging out on there, too, like Christmas to Order, Christmas Under Wraps, and My Christmas Inn. So, it’s clear that subscribers are already diving headfirst into the holidays.

Of course, it’s no secret that when Netflix added their Top 10 system earlier this year, it made it much easier for folks to keep an eye on what was popular on the service around the world. Most surprisingly, however, is just how often overlooked or forgotten films tend to pop up in the rankings and find a whole new audience.

One such pic that stands out on the Top 10 most-watched movies list today is an often forgotten Chris Evans effort that you may want to give a look. The Losers is a 2010 action pic that’s based on the Vertigo comic book series of the same name, notably adding yet another comic-based outing to Evans’ filmography. It’s directed by Sylvain White and stars some well known talent like Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Idris Elba and Zoe Saldana.

For those unfamiliar, The Losers follow a group of elite commandos who journey deep into the Bolivian jungle on a mission for revenge for an unfortunate and lethal betrayal. And from its plot to its action, it’s fairly standard fare throughout, which explains how it only managed to snag a 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, the film is receiving plenty of attention on Netflix, currently occupying the #9 spot on the Top 10 list, so it seems subscribers are certainly enjoying it.

Tell us, though, what have you been watching on the platform this week? And have you checked out this forgotten Chris Evans movie yet? As always, let us know down below.