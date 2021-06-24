A Forgotten Chris Evans Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

A hardly-remembered Chris Evans movie hits Netflix next month. We’re so used to his powerful performance as Captain America these days that it’s easy to forget Evans initially made a name for himself out of more comedic roles. For instance, his original Marvel character, Johnny Storm in the Fantastic Four duology. If you want to revisit the actor’s early days then why not start with his big break, 2001’s spoof Not Another Teen Movie? Evans’ very first film appearace, it becomes available to stream on July 1st.

Parodying the rise of teen flicks in the late 90s and early 00s, mostly setting its sights on 10 Things I Hate About You and She’s All That, Not Another Teen Movie stars future Supergirl actress Chyler Leigh as a geeky girl that Evans’ arrogant jock bets he can turn into prom queen. Though the movie itself isn’t well-remembered, one frame of it has entered into internet culture. The shot where Evans’ character looks at a framed photo of himself on the wall has become a meme – often with the portrait replaced with an image of “America’s ass” from Avengers: Endgame.

Fast forward 20 years and Chris Evans is now in a very different place in his career. In fact, he’s just started what could be a very lucrative partnership with Netflix. He’s already shot Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s black comedy also featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, and is currently working on action thriller The Gray Man, from Avengers directors the Russo brothers, in which he’ll appear opposite Ryan Gosling. He’s likewise taking over from Tim Allen and voicing the one and only Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s upcoming origins story, Lightyear.

