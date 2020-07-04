A Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Just Hit Disney Plus

Dwayne Johnson fans with Disney Plus, we’ve got news for you. One of The Rock’s most forgotten movies has just arrived on the Mouse House’s streaming service. As of Friday, July 3rd, 2009’s Race to Witch Mountain is available to stream on the site. It might’ve passed a lot of users by, though, as it’s a film that’s not much remembered nowadays.

Race to Witch Mountain is a reboot of Disney’s Witch Mountain franchise that originated in the 70s, about a pair of teenage aliens with psychic powers trying to get home. That central premise is retained for this 21st reimagining that features AnnaSophia Robb and Alexander Ludwig as Sara and Seth, the aforementioned extraterrestrial adolescents.

To give it a bit more appeal, the studio threw Johnson into the mix, too. The Rock plays cab driver Jack Bruno, who protects the kids as they journey to the titular Witch Mountain, where their spaceship is hidden, before nefarious forces can get hold of them. Carla Gugino (Spy Kids, Watchmen) also co-stars.

Given the success of the original film, 1975’s Escape to Witch Mountain, which spawned a theatrical sequel and several straight-to-TV follow-ups, Disney were likely banking on Race being a big hit, especially with Johnson on board. Unfortunately, it didn’t make much of a splash. Earning just over $100 million at the box office on the back of a $50 million budget means it’s far from a flop, but it clearly wasn’t enough to get a sequel greenlit.

Still, it’s worth a watch if you’re in the mood for some solid family-friendly sci-fi fare and are looking for an excuse to stare at The Rock for 90 minutes. If you catch this and want more Johnson, you can also find 2007’s comedy flick The Game Plan – the star’s first Disney movie – and, of course, 2016’s animated adventure Moana on Disney Plus.

Dwayne Johnson has teamed up with Disney yet again for Jungle Cruise, which is set to hit theaters on July 30th, 2021.