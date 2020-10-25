A Forgotten Horror Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Netflix provides a great platform for rediscovering older and maybe forgotten movies, whether they be horror films, comedies, or anything else for that matter. With the Halloween season well and truly upon us, there are plenty of scary and less-scary pictures in the top 10 for the streamer, including 2014’s The Purge: Anarchy, which is currently sitting at number six in the Netflix worldwide rankings. Why, then, might this sequel be doing so well?

Perhaps the most obvious answer is the simplest: horror and thriller titles get a lot more love in October, and The Purge is a well-known brand that rewards those looking for a quick and easy fix. The James DeMonaco-directed The Purge: Anarchy is a follow-up to the franchise-spawning 2013 hit The Purge, whereby an annual event legalizes crimes to maintain social balance in a totalitarian future America (albeit one that is looking more plausible with each passing year).

While the original Purge restricted itself to a locked-down home, Anarchy significantly expands its scope to the streets of Los Angeles, and brings in a resistance group and a larger cast of characters. As with its predecessor, DeMonaco’s film provides commentary on wealthy elites effectively uses the purge as a state-sanctioned attack on the lower-classes, who have to fight for survival against a range of different predators.

The Purge: Anarchy was a box office success, and is often viewed as an improvement over the first example of the series, making it worth a rewatch. Of course, The Purge universe has since been extended to include a third entry (The Purge: Election Year), a prequel (The First Purge), and a television show. A fifth instalment, The Forever Purge, is hopefully expected to arrive in 2021, after being pushed back due to COVID-19.

In terms of the wider Netflix charts, Ben Wheatley’s Rebecca remake is leading the most-watched content as of today, with animation Over the Moon in second place. Looking at the list, then, The Purge: Anarchy is a bit of an outlier this week, but may be getting more attention due to the contemporary political climate, with the property regularly being referenced during the protests and the election coverage. With this in mind, The Purge may actually be more of a prediction of where we’re heading than a fantasy.