A Forgotten Horror Movie Is Finding Lots Of Love On Netflix Today

While most underrated B-movies end up getting lost in the annals of history, streaming services like Netflix can really help to reintroduce these forgotten gems to a brand new generation. And the latest low-budget horror flick to benefit from this is Luis Llosa’s so-bad-it’s-good cult classic Anaconda, which has been dominating the platform today, currently sitting in sixth place on the Top 10 most-watched movies list.

For those unfamiliar with the 1997 snake-centric thriller, Anaconda focuses on a documentary film crew as they venture through the Amazon rainforest in search of the Shirishama Indians. Unfortunately, the investigative team – led by The Cell‘s surprisingly great Jennifer Lopez – end up getting way more than they bargained for, as the filmmaking crew crosses paths with a snake hunter busy tracking down a giant green anaconda. Oh, and said reptile has a penchant for eating people whole. Pretty creepy, right?

Even though the majority of critics panned the pic – Anaconda possesses a 39% Rotten Tomatoes rating – it does boast an excellent cast. From Ice Cube, Owen Wilson and Eric Stoltz, to Jon Voight, Jonathan Hyde and Danny Trejo, there’s bound to be a recognizable face to root for somewhere on the roster.

Frankly, Anaconda is one of those rare horror films that’s so terrible that it actually becomes pretty damn amazing. In other words, it may not be the best horror movie around, but it’s fun in a turn-off-your-brain kinda way. Not only does the cast put in some solid performances, but the 40-foot animatronic snake is quite impressive, too. Plus, some unique cinematography is also worth checking out, especially the point-of-view shots from inside the serpent’s mouth in the latter half of the pic.

As you may’ve heard, there’s allegedly a Meg-style reboot of the Anaconda franchise in the works as well. Though details about the project remain scarce, we do know that the script is is being penned by Evan Daugherty, who’s a credited screenwriter on Snow White and the Huntsman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Divergent.

But tell us, will you be checking out Anaconda on Netflix? Or will you be giving it a miss? Let us know in the usual place!