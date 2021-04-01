A Forgotten Horror Movie Is Finding Lots Of Love On Netflix

The quality of supernatural horror movies runs the gamut of a wide spectrum from the sublime and unexpectedly decent, to the ridiculous and disappointingly abysmal. One of the decidedly latter, 2018’s Slender Man, has for some reason found a place in Netflix’s Top 20.

The story sees a quartet of bored teenage girls click a link to summon the titular entity, and when one of them subsequently goes missing they delve into the creature’s origins in an attempt to make contact with it to facilitate her return before they are driven to the brink of madness by the otherworldly sights they uncover.

The concept of Slender Man originated as a creepypasta, artificial legends perpetuated online as they’re though genuine urban myths, and in this case was enhanced by multiple doctored photos and snatches of supposedly personal experiences building a vaguely defined mythos. However, like the Lovecraftian inspiration of the original concept, this translates poorly to screen and demonstrates that incomprehensible cosmic terrors are far more effective when conjured by your imagination.

Although the film also painfully attempts to infuse some narrative and visual tropes reminiscent of J-horror, Ring in particular, its events are overall so generically indistinct that I had to watch the film while writing this because I genuinely couldn’t remember a single thing about it.

Normally when I write stories like this I try to put a spin on why the film in question is so obscure, be it a lack of proper marketing, having the misfortune to open against a far more anticipated movie, or some major world event driving people away from cinemas, and talk about how it deserves more recognition. However, this time there’s really no two ways about it, that Slender Man is a forgotten movie quite simply because it’s just really, really bad.