A Forgotten Martin Lawrence Film Has Been Dominating Netflix Lately

Plenty of people are probably still trying to wrap up season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, which was added to Netflix on the last day of July, but subscribers certainly aren’t lacking new content to watch in August so far. The platform has ensured that there’s plenty of exciting stuff for fans of essentially every genre to dig into, such as Jim Carrey’s dramatic turn in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind or Being John Malkovich for those seeking a trippy flick. Meanwhile, fans of action and suspense can catch Steven Spielberg’s dinosaur masterpiece Jurassic Park and its two sequels, The Lost World and Jurassic Park III.

That’s only scratching the surface, of course, as there are dozens of other incredible new additions this month. But one often forgotten film in particular is being viewed enough to land itself on Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies list, and it’s remained there for about a week now

Martin Lawrence and Steve Zahn’s 2003 comedy National Security is currently seated at #6 on the list, sitting just below some bigger hitters like Adam Sandler’s Mr. Deeds and the aforementioned Jurassic Park at #5 and #4, respectively. It tells the story of two security guards who have to work together to bust a smuggling operation despite being under-qualified and under-prepared.

National Security was very poorly received upon its release and currently sits at a measly 11% on Rotten Tomatoes. Most critics agreed that the film was lukewarm in virtually every way, lacking any meaningful action or comedy that would set it apart from its contemporaries. This obviously hasn’t stopped Netflix subscribers from giving it a shot, though.

But if National Security isn't really your thing, you can always head through here and check out some of the rest of what Netflix has added in August.