Netflix Just Announced A Ton Of New Movies And TV Shows For August

Now that we’re two thirds of the way through July, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what’s coming to Netflix next month. New titles are being added all the time and while some days remain lacking in content at present, on the whole we know what to expect on the streaming service in August. As always, there’s a huge variety, too, from foreign titles to documentaries to new TV series to much-anticipated Netflix originals.

Some of the more notable additions to the line-up that have been added since it was first announced last week include 2003’s Seabiscuit, the jockey drama starring Tobey Maguire, and the next season of Transformers Rescue Bots Academy, both coming on the first day of the month. And remember, this is far from the full list of new arrivals for August, as it only encompasses what’s been announced so far, with the remainder of the titles set to be revealed closer to the end of the month.

For now, though, here’s what’s been revealed:

August 1st

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

Power Players (Season 2)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Super Monsters: The New Class (2020)

The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017)

Toradora! (Season 1)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

August 2nd

Pick of the Litter (2018)

August 4th

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020)

Mystery Lab (Season 1)

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020)

August 5th

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020)

August 6th

Nasha Natasha (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4)

The Rain (Season 3)

August 7th

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020)

High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 3)

Selling Sunset (Season 3)

Sing On! Germany (Season 1)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020)

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series)

Word Party Songs (Season 1)

Work It (2020)

August 10th

The Big Show Show (Special Episode)

August 11th

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020)

August 12th

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

August 13th

An Easy Girl / Une fille facile (2020)

August 14th

3% (Season 4)

Glow Up (Season 2)

Project Power (2020)

The Great Heist (Season 1)

August 15th

Ojo’s in d’ House (Season 1)

Rita (Season 5)

Takki (Limited Series)

August 16th

Les Misérables (2012)

Seventh Son (2014)

August 17th

Drunk Parents (2017)

Glitch Techs (Season 2)

High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 3)

August 19th

Crímenes de Familia (2020)

August 20th

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020)

August 21st

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1)

The Sleepover (2020)

August 28th

Unknown Origins (2020)

Moving on into the second half of the month, the 16th sees two interesting movies added to Netflix’s library. 2014 fantasy Seventh Son, starring Ben Barnes, Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges, and 2012’s Les Miserables, one of the most successful musicals of the last decade which features an all-star cast including Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Russell Crowe. The day after also brings 2017’s comedy Drunk Parents, with Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek.

Of course, Les Mis is a big deal for fans of the film, but the highlights of the month’s load – so far, at least – probably remain a Netflix original movie and TV show. On the 14th, Project Power, a new superhero flick starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt about a pill that can give a person superpowers, debuts after being in the works for a very long time. Then, on the 21st, the first half of Lucifer season 5 drops. Remember, a sixth and final season was announced earlier this month as well.

Tell us, though, what are you excited to watch on Netflix in August? Sound off in the comments section below.