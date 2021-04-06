A Forgotten Samuel L. Jackson Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Hollywood loves to jump on a bandwagon, in the hopes that something yielding major success for one studio will have the same effect when another throws their hat into the ring. We saw it with the slew of historical epics to follow in the wake of Gladiator, every YA literary series under the sun being adapted following Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the dark and gritty reboots that came after Batman Begins and the shared universe model adopted from Marvel Studios.

One of the more short-lived fads was reinventing books written in the 18th and 19th Centuries as big budget action blockbusters, which might have been caused by Robert Downey Jr.’s $90 million Sherlock Holmes raking in over $500 million at the box office. The $70 million Dracula Untold, the $263 million John Carter and $185 million The Legend of Tarzan followed soon after, and the latter has been experiencing a resurgence on Netflix this week.

On paper, the project had all the ingredients to be a solid old-fashioned adventure. Harry Potter veteran David Yates was a safe pair of hands behind the camera comfortable working on expensive studio films, and the cast was absolutely stacked. Alexander Skarsgard played the title role, with support coming from the esteemed likes of Margot Robbie, Samuel L. Jackson, Christoph Waltz, Djimon Honsou and Jim Broadbent.

The Legend of Tarzan wasn’t a bomb by any means, but it wasn’t a runaway hit, either, after earning $356 million globally, while reviews were tepid at best. Nonetheless, it’s managed to shoot up seventeen places overnight to become one of the 20 most-watched titles on Netflix today, so subscribers are clearly getting a kick out of the painfully generic and ultimately mediocre movie.