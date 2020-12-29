A Forgotten Zac Efron Movie Is Coming To Netflix This Week

January 1st might mark the start of a new year, but it may also be the time for a nostalgia trip thanks to the Netflix addition of an often forgotten Zac Efron film from 2009. Indeed, if you’re a big fan of the actor, you’re definitely not going to want to miss one of his very first major motion picture roles in 17 Again.

The pic tells the story of a high school basketball player, Mike O’Donnell, who has a promising career ahead of him. However, he decides instead to marry his sweetheart and raise a child with her over the next few decades. But as the years wear on, Mike’s marriage fails, his job sucks and his kids can’t stand him, leaving him in a funk that can only be fixed by some movie magic. Yes, 17 Again is yet another fantasy film about second chances by way of body-swapping of sorts, and Mike is transformed into his younger self to get a shot at fixing his past.

Friends star Matthew Perry plays an adult Mike, but it’s Efron who gets the majority of the screen time in the movie as the younger version of the character, and critics praised the then-young actor for his charisma upon release. Sitting at a fairly solid 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, 17 Again is clearly not for everyone, but if you’re a fan of Zac Efron – or if you simply enjoy Freaky Friday-style fantasy romps – you can do an awful lot worse than this harmless and fun flick.

Of course, there’s plenty more being added to Netflix this week, too, and you can head through here to get a look at the full list. But tell us, do you plan on checking out 17 Again when it arrives on January 1st? Let us know down below.