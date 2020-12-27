Netflix Is Adding Over 50 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Christmas may be over, but this coming week will still deliver a lot of gifts in terms of new Netflix releases. The streaming giant has got a bunch of titles arriving over the last couple days of the year and then it’s dropping more than 40 fresh releases on New Year’s Day. In total, then, there are 58 movies and TV shows making their way to Netflix subscribers this week and you can take a look at the full list below and then scroll down for a few of our highlights.

December 28th

A Love So Beautiful (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Cops and Robbers (2020) N

Rango (2011)

December 30th

Best Leftovers Ever! (Season 1) N

Bobby Jasoos (2014)

Equinox (Season 1) N

Gameboys Level-Up Edition (Season 1)

The Rope Curse 2 (2020) N

Transformers: War for Cybertron (Chapter 2) N

December 31st

Alaska is a Drag (2017)

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (2020) N

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4) N

Tarung Sarung (2020)

Too Handsome to Handle / Terlalu Tampan (2019)

January 1st

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cobra Kai (Season 3) N

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) N

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) N

Into the Wild (2007)

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)

Julie & Julia (2009)

London Heist (2017)

Monarca (Season 2) N

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Running Man (Season 1)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2)

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) N

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Unknown (2011)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) N

January 2nd

Asphalt Burning (2021) N

The Netflix Afterparty (Cobra Kai Special) N

Netflix Reveals First Look At Cobra Kai Season 3 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Monday the 28th brings animated movie Rango, starring Johnny Depp as the titular chameleon, as well as the premiere of Chinese series A Love So Beautiful. Speaking of TV, Tuesday the 29th is full of new shows, including Chapter 2 of Transformers: War of Cybertron, Danish drama Equinox and cooking competition Best Leftovers Ever! Meanwhile, the highlight of New Year’s Eve is the fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Following that, New Year’s Day brings many classic movies, including, but not limited to, Steven Spielberg’s Leonardo DiCaprio vehicle Catch Me If You Can, animated comedy Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, horror pic Gothika and a bunch of belated Christmas films like Four Christmases and Fred Claus. Not to mention both Sex in the City outings, Superbad, Goodfellas and Sherlock Holmes. Also, don’t miss the third season of Cobra Kai.

Last but not least, two originals debut on Saturday – action comedy Asphalt Burning and a Netflix Afterparty special following the third run of the aforementioned Karate Kid sequel series.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know down below.