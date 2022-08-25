Franchise fans wonder what ‘Fantastic Four’ rumors could mean for ‘Star Trek 4’

When Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con panel announced that the Fantastic Four reboot was coming in November 8, 2024 and left it at that, fans instantly placed their bets on next month’s D23 being the destination for directorial and casting news to be revealed.

Plenty of rumors have been flying around as to who could potentially be replaced Spider-Man veteran Jon Watts at the helm, but the latest slab of scuttlebutt has been pointing firmly in the direction of WandaVision director Matt Shakman. Given the esteem the show is held in among the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, it would be a sound call on paper, but what would it mean for Star Trek 4?

Shakman has been attached to the latest outing for Chris Pine and the Kelvin crew for over a year, but anytime anybody is asked about the status of the project, you either get a vague answer or an admission that nobody knows. Needless to say, the Fantastic Four speculation has been stirring the Star Trek pot all over again.

if that's the case, I find it hard to believe that Shakman is going to have time to prep/shoot FANTASTIC FOUR in 2023 while shooting/completing STAR TREK 4…that's if you're under some impression Shakman is still attached and doing both films — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) August 25, 2022

Matt Shakman directing FANTASTIC FOUR makes a lot of sense on the merits, but it also probably means that STAR TREK 4 is back in spacedock for the foreseeable future, with the lights out. — Don Kaye (@donkaye) August 24, 2022

To be honest I thought he was doing Star Trek 4 👈🤔. Instead you got him to direct fantastic four I don't know about this but he doesn't fit on this one I just don't see him direct fantastic four pic.twitter.com/wmsJxemxXq — Jimmy Ramos (@jimmylegends34) August 24, 2022

If Steven Spielberg could shoot back to back movies then any other director could also but I have a feeling that Star trek 4 won't be shooting late next year and fantastic four would shoot early next year like February — Christian Patrice (@Christi64465806) August 25, 2022

To be honest I don't know about this but Matt Shakman did a good job directing wandaVision but fantastic four I just don't see him fit on this one I mean I love wandaVision but I thought he was doing Star Trek 4 👈🤔 pic.twitter.com/boRUmv3jBq — Jimmy Ramos (@jimmylegends34) August 24, 2022

Star Trek 4 is still scheduled to arrive in theaters before the end of the year, but that wouldn’t give Shakman a great deal of time given that Fantastic Four is penciled in for November 2024. It’s definitely doable, but probably not ideal for your health to crank out two mega budget fantasy epics one after the other.

It’s all hypothetical at this stage, of course, but D23 is only a few weeks away, so let’s hope we get some answers when the Mouse House’s expo returns.