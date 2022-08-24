New report suggests ‘Fantastic Four’ has found its director

Marvel fans eager to hear more news surrounding the upcoming MCU Fantastic Four film may be in luck as a new report suggests that it has finally found a director.

According to a report from The Direct, sources claim Matt Shakman, who directed the Disney Plus series WandaVision, will be occupying the director’s chair for the flick.

Of course, this has not been officially confirmed as of yet, but as the film’s release date creeps closer it would seem plausible that a director has been selected.

The upcoming Marvel Studios Fantastic Four film is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 8, 2024. Initially, when it was announced, Fantastic Four had Spider-Man director Jon Watts attached to the project, however, he left back in April.

We still don’t have any news as to who the stars taking on the film’s leading roles will be. While there has been a ton of speculation, fans will need to wait for more information on who will play Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing.

While we have seen Mister Fantastic appear in the MCU via the multiverse during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it isn’t clear if John Krasinski will make a return as the character in the upcoming film.

As of right now, Marvel Studios have played coy with the details regarding Fantastic Four, but perhaps with D23 coming up on Sept. 10 we could see president Kevin Feige drop some huge new information about the film’s team and cast.