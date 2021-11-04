Franklin Institute To Open “Groundbreaking” Harry Potter Exhibition Next Year

If you’re a Harry Potter fan who lives on the East Coast U.S., there’s a new exhibit that might interest you.

At The Franklin Institute, a science museum and center for science education and research in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, they are opening Harry Potter: The Exhibition on February 18, 2022.

According to its website, the “groundbreaking exhibition” will launch visitors into the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts popular from the franchise using “best-in-class immersive design and technology.”

That will include illuminating the mysteries of the Hogwarts castle, dueling with dragons, and mastering the Dark Arts. In addition, the exhibit will feature the antics of Hogwart’s “mischievous yet brilliant students.”

The exhibit is described to “reveal the artistry and craftsmanship behind the blockbuster films,” connecting visitors to magic come to life and the larger global community of fans of the Wizarding World, from “glittering Gringotts to the magnificent Ministry of Magic.”

Visitors will also get treated to up-close looks at “authentic props and original costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.” Those who engage in the exhibit are promised “innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations” in what the Museum is calling “the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World.”

Tickets range from $20-$59 depending on if you are a member or not, your age, and whether you choose to get the VIP all-access pass.

