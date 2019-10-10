Star Wars Rebels Actor Blasts The Fanbase In New Rant

In the age we live in where social media dominates popular culture like never before, fans of any recognizable property now have the means to voice their opinions, be it for better or worse. One of the downfalls of the ‘toxic fandom’ culture where everybody can have their say is that it frequently results in abusive campaigns being launched by sections of the online fanbase in the direction of a certain movie, franchise or actor, one that can ultimately have severe consequences.

As one of the biggest and most popular brands in the world, the Star Wars franchise certainly has a dedicated fanbase. However, sometimes these so-called ‘fans’ can take things too far. The feelings among Star Wars fans have certainly shifted in the last few years, with the initial excitement at the saga returning with The Force Awakens quickly turning to venom and vitriol directed towards follow-up The Last Jedi, with a continued smear campaign against the pic causing the cast and filmmakers to publicly defend it on several occasions, while some suffered so much that they ultimately quit social media altogether.

Freddie Prinze Jr., who voices Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars Rebels, recently gave an explosive interview where he let loose on how seriously some Star Wars fans approach the franchise, while constantly reiterating that the entire thing was created to appeal to children.

“People b*tch about the dumbest things. These are archetype characters, these are George Lucas’ words… Darth Maul, who everybody wants to win, and is everyone’s favorite because he looks sick and he’s great in the video games… f**k you guys! He’s Sisyphus! He is born to fail! Learn your Greek mythology like, I don’t know, George f**king Lucas did! Luke Skywalker is Cinderella or Sleeping Beauty! He can talk to things that don’t speak English, and he understands what they’re f**king saying, he gets a fairy godfather instead of a fairy godmother, who teaches him how to be the best Jedi in the world in no time f**king flat.”

Of all the people to set the record straight and put the toxic sections of the Star Wars fandom in their place, Freddie Prinze Jr. isn’t what you would call the obvious choice. Despite how harshly he’s worded his opinion though, he’s got a point. George Lucas has admitted on countless occasions that his ideas are all based on ancient myths and archetypal characters, but once you place them in a galaxy far, far away they seem to take on a different meaning to a great deal of people.