Freddy Krueger throwing a mean left hook in an unruly baseball fans’ brawl has the internet in splits

Brawls between fans at MLB matches are no uncommon sight, but it’s not every day that the Springwood Slasher i.e., the terrifying Freddy Krueger himself suddenly launches into the frame with a solid left hook.

During a recent face-off between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians for the third American League Division Series game, a fistfight suddenly broke out between the respective fans of both teams for as-of-yet undetermined reasons. The chaos that ensued in a matter of 20 seconds is so hilarious that it’s giving the internet folk a hard time trying to catch their breaths.

Never mind the guy tumbling down after his swing doesn’t land, and the guy next to him throwing his drink at the Yankee fan and him hurling the fluid the other way. People are having a hard time wrapping their heads around the sudden sucker punch from the man at the end who looks very much like the dreaded Freddy Krueger.

We have to give it to the online community; while you can’t get a proper look at the man’s face, the resemblance is uncanny, at least in clothing and style. Besides, he’s no longer in the dream world, so it looks like he’s going out of his way to defend his fellow Bleacher Creature even at his own peril.

Well, at least we’re all having a laugh about it, though I would be hesitant to say the same thing about the guy who was on the receiving end of that epic full-fisted blow.