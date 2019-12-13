Home / movies

Horror Fans Flipping Out That It’s Friday The 13th Today

By 1 hour ago
x

Christmas has come early for horror fans this year! Just a few months after the last Friday the 13th, we’ve been blessed with yet another spooky holiday today. While some of the more superstitious among us dread the eerie calendar coincidence, those with a taste for the macabre rejoice every time the date rolls around.

A lot of that has to do with the beloved slasher film franchise of the same name. Ever since Jason Voorhees and his creepy mother first appeared onscreen in 1980, moviegoers have been hooked. The original film has since spawned eleven sequels, a TV show, a number of novels, comic books, video games and merchandise. Friday the 13th is currently the second-highest grossing horror series of all-time after Halloween, too.

Jason and his mom truly helped make this otherwise spooky date into a celebration for those who love the movies and fans have been flooding social media with posts all day to show their excitement. While some warn against the bad luck in the air, many more are rejoicing in the eerie vibes that this occasion always seems to bring. Of course, this particular holiday is even spookier than most since it’s the last Friday the 13th of the decade. It also comes thirteen weeks after the last occurrence and thirteen weeks before the next one.

Awesome Friday The 13th Poster Contains A Hidden Message
1 of 4
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Unfortunately for fans of Jason Voorhees, his franchise has been embroiled in an ugly legal battle for a while now, thus preventing the long-awaited next installment of the series from being made. It sounds like everything may be resolved some time next year though, which would certainly be fantastic.

In the meantime, all we can do is enjoy Friday the 13th and try not to get hacked to death by a superhuman freak in a hockey mask. Shouldn’t be too difficult, right?

Source: Twitter

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...