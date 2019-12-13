Horror Fans Flipping Out That It’s Friday The 13th Today

Christmas has come early for horror fans this year! Just a few months after the last Friday the 13th, we’ve been blessed with yet another spooky holiday today. While some of the more superstitious among us dread the eerie calendar coincidence, those with a taste for the macabre rejoice every time the date rolls around.

A lot of that has to do with the beloved slasher film franchise of the same name. Ever since Jason Voorhees and his creepy mother first appeared onscreen in 1980, moviegoers have been hooked. The original film has since spawned eleven sequels, a TV show, a number of novels, comic books, video games and merchandise. Friday the 13th is currently the second-highest grossing horror series of all-time after Halloween, too.

Jason and his mom truly helped make this otherwise spooky date into a celebration for those who love the movies and fans have been flooding social media with posts all day to show their excitement. While some warn against the bad luck in the air, many more are rejoicing in the eerie vibes that this occasion always seems to bring. Of course, this particular holiday is even spookier than most since it’s the last Friday the 13th of the decade. It also comes thirteen weeks after the last occurrence and thirteen weeks before the next one.

Happy Friday the 13th! Stay away from Camp Crystal Lake.#FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/rDcx84WSn8 — Clayton Baker 🇨🇦 (@IGIF_) December 13, 2019

Happy Friday the 13th to all you friggatriskaidekaphobics!#FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/u1z1rgZBDF — Jay Mullen (@jay_mullen) December 13, 2019

Don't walk under any ladders 🙄, Don't break any mirrors 🔲, Don't spill any salt 🧂 , And don't walk 🚶🏻‍♂️ by any black cats!🐱 Happy Friday the 13th! — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 13, 2019

Friday the 13th marathon, anyone? 🔪 pic.twitter.com/lXf1OIwvwQ — rad dad (@ohemgeeijizzed) December 13, 2019

#JasonVoorhees Jason waking up for Friday The 13th pic.twitter.com/9Y9kWu36m1 — Auron (@BennettAuron) December 13, 2019

Today is Friday the 13th. The last one was 13 weeks ago, and the next one is in 13 weeks 😵✨ — 🚀✨ (@CVRLNE) December 13, 2019

Oh shit, it's Friday the 13th… What's that mean again? Avoid cats or ladders or something? — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) December 13, 2019

Last Friday the 13th of the year, make it a good one! — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 13, 2019

Unfortunately for fans of Jason Voorhees, his franchise has been embroiled in an ugly legal battle for a while now, thus preventing the long-awaited next installment of the series from being made. It sounds like everything may be resolved some time next year though, which would certainly be fantastic.

In the meantime, all we can do is enjoy Friday the 13th and try not to get hacked to death by a superhuman freak in a hockey mask. Shouldn’t be too difficult, right?