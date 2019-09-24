The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Friday The 13th Before Christmas This Year

The last Friday the 13th was one for the ages. No, we’re not talking about the dreadful 2009 remake of the horror classic. We quite literally mean Friday, September 13th. It was the first spooky calendar occurrence of 2019 and also happened to fall on a full moon, the 50th anniversary of Scooby-Doo and the day that fans celebrated the long-running series Supernatural.

For those who might’ve missed AMC’s all-day Friday the 13th marathon though, have no fear, as there’s another haunted holiday right around the corner. Shortly after Halloween, during which folks can experience even more horror on the movie channel, there will be another 13th of the month that falls at the end of the work week.

People online are now realizing that there’s one more Friday the 13th this year and it happens to fall in December, just a little less than two weeks before Christmas. Naturally, many are celebrating the news by dropping Nightmare Before Christmas references, along with vows to watch plenty of other scary movies that take place during the holiday season (Krampus, Gremlins, etc).

there’s a Friday the 13th in December… …A nightmare before Christmas, you might say — kourtney 🥀 (@__specialkay__) September 17, 2019

So there is a Friday the 13th in December so it will truely be a nightmare before Christmas 💀🎄 pic.twitter.com/i7enwxIvcs — ✨💖HBD🥳EMILY🎈🎁 (@Savydoesdisney) September 17, 2019

Theme for the Annual Christmas Party this year? The Nightmare Before Christmas on Friday December 13th 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/qFWRA3bq4F — Macy (@MacySteck) September 22, 2019

the fact that…. there’s a friday the 13th this december. already got my plans and it involves all 3 of these movies. https://t.co/8CON79O4K7 — MIC! (@chaelawootton) September 21, 2019

my moms bday is gonna land on Friday the 13th In December this year. I’m tryna convince her to get matching tattoos of Jack Skellington — Deighvyd (@WatItDoDayveed) September 18, 2019

update: i might get a tattoo of zero on this day now — kourtney 🥀 (@__specialkay__) September 17, 2019

Of course, the special date will also mark the release of Blumhouse’s upcoming remake of Black Christmas. The highly-anticipated horror flick stars Imogen Poots, Lily Donoghue, Aleyse Shannon and Brittany O’Grady. The film was directed by Sophia Takal from a script she co-wrote with April Wolfe.

From what we understand, the plot follows a group of young sorority girls who are being stalked by a psychotic lunatic during the holiday break. They try to keep themselves safe from the murderer, but soon learn that it may be too late. While the reimagining of the brutal story will definitely pay its respects to the first installment, there’s also expected to be more than a few shocking surprises along the way.

Black Christmas will be released on Friday the 13th in December and will be a perfect way for hardcore horror fans to celebrate both holidays that month.