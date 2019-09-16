AMC Announces Full Line-Up Of Horror Movies For 2019 FearFest

Horror fans are definitely going to want to take a look at this list. AMC’s FearFest is right around the corner now and features plenty of heart-racing movies for viewers to sink their teeth into as Halloween nears. Going on its 23rd straight year, the channel’s annual spooky marathon promises to scare the you-know-what out of anyone brave enough to watch the 19 consecutive days of bone-chilling programming.

This year boasts 104 eerie flicks, including well-known classics and some under-the-radar gems. FearFest is set to begin on Sunday, October 13th at 10:00am ET, though AMC wants everyone to know that “horror fans don’t even have to wait that long, as you’ll also be able to watch even more movies on amc.com and the AMC Apps for mobile and devices all month long.”

Here’s a list of the films that will be available to stream starting October 1st:

As if that’s not enough, the channel has even more horror titles in store for people who are AMC Premiere subscribers. Those folks will be able to binge the full, unedited theatrical versions of the following:

If this list doesn’t get you excited for Halloween, then nothing will.

AMC’s FrightFest will begin on October 13th and run all the way through October 31st. Set your DVRs, grab some popcorn, and get ready to scream all month long.