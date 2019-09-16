AMC Announces Full Line-Up Of Horror Movies For 2019 FearFest
Horror fans are definitely going to want to take a look at this list. AMC’s FearFest is right around the corner now and features plenty of heart-racing movies for viewers to sink their teeth into as Halloween nears. Going on its 23rd straight year, the channel’s annual spooky marathon promises to scare the you-know-what out of anyone brave enough to watch the 19 consecutive days of bone-chilling programming.
This year boasts 104 eerie flicks, including well-known classics and some under-the-radar gems. FearFest is set to begin on Sunday, October 13th at 10:00am ET, though AMC wants everyone to know that “horror fans don’t even have to wait that long, as you’ll also be able to watch even more movies on amc.com and the AMC Apps for mobile and devices all month long.”
Here’s a list of the films that will be available to stream starting October 1st:
- Alien (1979)
- Aliens (1986)
- Alien 3 (1992)
- Alien: Resurrection (1997)
- Annabelle (2014)
- Alien vs. Predator (2004)
- Body Snatchers (1993)
- The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
- Candyman: Farewell to Flesh (1995)
- Carrie (1976)
- Creepshow (1982)
- Cujo (1983)
- Cult of Chucky (2017)
- Curse of Chucky (2013)
- Damien: Omen II (1978)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- Eight Legged Freaks (2002)
- Final Destination (2000)
- Final Destination 2 (2003)
- Final Destination 3 (2006)
- The Final Destination (2009)
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)
- Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
- Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)
- Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)
- The Gallows (2015)
- Ghost Ship (2002)
- Graveyard Shift (1990)
- Halloween (1978)
- Halloween II (2009)
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
- Lost Souls (2000)
- Misery (1990)
- Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981)
- Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)
- The Omen (1976)
- Orphan (2009)
- The People Under the Stairs (1991)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Pet Sematary (1992)
- Predator (1987)
- Predator 2 (1990)
- Prince of Darkness (1987)
- The Rite (2011)
- The Shining (1980)
- Silver Bullet (1985)
- Slither (2006)
- Spawn (1997)
- Tales From the Crypt (1972)
- Tales From the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood (1996)
- Tales From the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight (1995)
- Thinner (1996)
- Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
- Trick ‘r Treat (2007)
- Village of the Damned (1995)
As if that’s not enough, the channel has even more horror titles in store for people who are AMC Premiere subscribers. Those folks will be able to binge the full, unedited theatrical versions of the following:
- An American Haunting (2005)
- Christine (1983)
- The Crazies (2010)
- Day of the Dead (1985)
- Dracula 2000 (2000)
- Dracula II: Ascension (2003)
- Dracula III: Legacy (2005)
- Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
- Fright Night (1985)
- From Dusk Til Dawn (1996)
- From Dusk Til Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999)
- From Dusk Til Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter (2000)
- Halloween 4: Return of Michael Myers (1988)
- Halloween 5: Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)
- Halloween 6: Curse of Michael Myers (1995)
- Halloween: H20 (1998)
- Halloween: Resurrection (2002)
- Hellboy (2004)
- Lake Placid (1999)
- Leprechaun (1993)
- Leprechaun 2 (1994)
- Leprechaun 3 (1995)
- Leprechaun 4 (1996)
- Leprechaun in the Hood (2000)
- Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003)
- Leprechaun: Origins (2014)
- Night of the Living Dead(1990)
- Sleepwalkers (1992)
- Stand By Me (1986)
- They (2002)
If this list doesn’t get you excited for Halloween, then nothing will.
AMC’s FrightFest will begin on October 13th and run all the way through October 31st. Set your DVRs, grab some popcorn, and get ready to scream all month long.
Source: AMC
