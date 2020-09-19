New Friday The 13th Movie Reportedly In The Works

Slasher fans may be rejoicing soon as there are signs that the long Jason Voorhees drought is coming to an end. The iconic hockey-masked killer of the Friday the 13th movies has been trapped in legal limbo due to never-ending litigation between franchise producer Sean S. Cunningham and the original film’s writer, Victor Miller. Now, however, after delays caused by appeals, COVID-19 and mediation, it seems that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

This morning, trusted insider Daniel Richtman teased on his Patreon that a revival may be on the cards, saying: A new movie project for FRIDAY THE 13TH is finally in the works. Then, later in the day, journalist Caleb Williams tweeted an animated gif of Jason in action, captioning it: Soon… #Fridaythe13th

See for yourself below:

If an announcement on a new Friday the 13th movie really is impending, though, what form might it take? Well, just yesterday, Blumhouse’s Jason Blum was asked about whether his studio could do for Jason what they did for Michael Myers in 2018’s Halloween, and he said:

“I don’t have an answer to that. But like I’ve said before, I would love to do it and it’s very complicated, but I hope someday. How about that? It’s not the answer I want to hear because I wish it was right away, but it isn’t.”

In addition, Master of Horror Stephen King revealed earlier this summer that he has a Friday the 13th project ready to go. His version is called I, Jason and is told from the perspective of Jason as he’s repeatedly defeated by gangs of resourceful teenagers.

As King explained:

“Killed over and over again at Camp Crystal Lake. What a hellish, existential fate! [But] just thinking about the legal thicket one would have to go through to get permissions makes my head ache. And my heart, that too. But gosh, shouldn’t someone tell Jason’s side of the story? Blumhouse could do it as a movie.”

The return of Jason Voorhees and Friday the 13th, written by Stephen King and produced by Blumhouse? Sounds like a license to print money to me. C’mon, guys, let’s get Jason back on our screens in style!