Amazon Prime Announces Over 60 New Movies/TV Shows For May

Though much of the entertainment industry is currently paralyzed by Coronavirus and the lockdowns imposed to curb its spread, streaming services are now making out like bandits. Netflix and Amazon Prime both have reported record viewing figures, though that isn’t particularly surprising given that they have an almost literally captive audience.

Anyhow, with all eyes on the small screen, anything new and exciting is eagerly hoovered up. And after learning about all of the new and exciting shows and movies hitting Netflix in May, now it’s Amazon Prime’s turn.

Here’s the full release schedule:

May 2020

New Movies:

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

New Series:

Upload: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Clifford the Big Red Dog: Season 2A – Amazon Original series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)

Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

May 3

The Durrells: Season 4

May 7

The Hustle (2019)

May 8

The Goldfinch – Amazon Original movie (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal – Amazon Original special

May 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

May 11

Alias: Seasons 1-5

May 15

Seberg – Amazon Original movie (2020)

The Last Narc: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

May 17

Poldark: Season 5

May 19

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)

May 22

Rocketman (2019)

Homecoming: Season 2 – Amazon Original series

May 23

Come To Daddy (2020)

May 25

The Tracker (2019)

May 29

The Vast Of Night – Amazon Original movie (2020)

All of the above will be available to stream for Amazon Prime subscribers in May. And on top of all that, new movies Arkansas and Valley Girl will be available to purchase and rent in early May.

Of the new TV shows, the big highlight is probably Upload. This is a sci-fi comedy set in the future in which people can be uploaded to a virtual afterlife after they die. We follow Robbie Amell’s newly deceased character as he attempts to navigate this virtual world.

Seberg should also be worth a watch, as it’s a drama about French New Wave star Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who was targeted and harassed by J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI.

Elsewhere, it’s always nice to see some Friday the 13th films become available, but the real eye-opener is the amount of classic martial arts flicks being added. If I didn’t know any better, I’d think Quentin Tarantino was moonlighting at Amazon, as he’s named many of these kung-fu movies as favorites in the past. Hell, they’ve even added cult Spanish vampire grindhouse pic The Blood Spattered Bride, which he named a chapter in Kill Bill after.

Beyond films and TV series, Amazon Prime will also be running a collection of documentary and narrative features, shorts and episodic titles in collaboration with SXSW that’ll be free to all subscribers. We’ll also be able to watch the top 30 MLB games of 2019 and nearly 80 NBA Hardwood Classics for anyone suffering sports withdrawal symptoms. In addition, they’ve made many HBO shows, including Big Little Lies, McMillion$, Ballers, Silicon Valley and Succession available to anyone with an Amazon account, so you don’t even need Prime to watch them.