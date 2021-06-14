Future Pirates Of The Caribbean Movies Will Introduce More Real-Life Pirates

Johnny Depp might not be returning as Captain Jack Sparrow, but Disney isn’t about to throw out the super-lucrative Pirates of the Caribbean franchise along with him. The challenge the studio will face, though, is populating their reboot movies with characters that are as beloved as those from the earlier films, such as Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann, Geoffrey Rush’s Hector Barbossa and, of course, Sparrow himself.

Maybe the smart thing to do, then, would be to hit the history books and introduce more real-life pirates into the universe. Insider Daniel Richtman has shared a new rumor on his Patron page, claiming that this is exactly what Disney is going to do. He doesn’t specify any particular historic plunderers and privateers that might be brought into future films, but according to this intel, that is the plan.

This adds up with what we’ve heard before. We know a female-led reboot is on the way and some reports have said it’ll feature a red-headed heroine in the lead, with Marvel’s Karen Gillan having been linked to the part. Certain sources say this heroine could be Anne Bonny, a notorious female pirate who operated in the Caribbean in the early 1700s along with her lover Captain John Rackham AKA Calico Jack. The couple also had another female pirate, Mary Read, in their crew.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While this potential Gillan vehicle is still in flux, a spinoff starring and produced by Margot Robbie is enjoying much plainer sailing. Robbie’s character – who could end up being queer – is unknown at this stage, but if we’re to believe this rumor, maybe she’s based on an IRL pirate, too. If Anne Bonny is the star of the reboot, it’s possible she’s playing Mary Read.

Neither of these Pirates of the Caribbean projects are far enough along yet to be given release dates, but we will return to the seven seas at some point in the next few years. And we might get a history lesson when we do.