Gabrielle Union is all in for a ‘Bring It On’ sequel

Bring It On opened up the 2000s to the niche world of cheerleading rivalry. Though the original film was followed by several direct-to-video sequels, none of the original cast members returned.

For years, fans of the cult classic have clamored for a sequel, and Gabrielle Union is still refusing to rule out a return as Clovers captain Isis, even after two decades.

While chatting with ComicBook.com, Union admitted she and the rest of the cast are still interested in revisiting the film.

“We all have an interest in revisiting it. During the pandemic, around the 20th anniversary of Bring it On, we all were, you know, together all the time doing these panels and talking about the movie and the making of the movie and all of our wild hijinks, but yea, then we got really serious about ‘we should update this’, you know, like bring it up to where are they now.”

The female leads of the original film — Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku and Union — have gone on to enjoy illustrious acting careers, with Dunst nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for for her turn in The Power of the Dog.

While there’s no official go-ahead with a sequel featuring the main cast, the Bring it On film series will add its latest installment sometime this year, with the Halloween-themed Cheer or Die to be released in time for the holiday.

Regardless of whether or not the Bring it On originals ever reunite for a sequel, Union will be carrying on with her career, and can currently be seen in the Disney Plus reboot of Cheaper by the Dozen.