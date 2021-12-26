Gal Gadot marks ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ anniversary with BTS images

As the sequel to both the best-reviewed installment in DCEU history and a box office behemoth that earned $822 million in the summer of 2017, Wonder Woman 1984 came burdened with huge pressure.

From both a critical and commercial perspective, though, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Patty Jenkins’ second installment failed to deliver. While the pandemic can be blamed for the dismal $166 million theatrical haul, and the HBO Max viewership numbers were admittedly strong, fans were left divided by the movie’s narrative merits.

Bigger but definitely not better, Wonder Woman 1984‘s bloated story and overlong running time generated plenty of hot takes on social media, but at least star Gal Gadot found herself in a celebratory mood.

To mark the comic book adaptation’s first anniversary, the DCEU’s Diana Prince shared a series of never-before-seen behind the scenes images, which you can check out below.

Now that Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron has been placed on an indefinite hiatus, rumors are already swirling that the third Wonder Woman adventure will be in front of cameras by the end of 2022, with fans hoping that it hews much closer to the template set by the original, as opposed to the overstuffed sequel.