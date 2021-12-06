‘Wonder Woman 3’ expected to start production in 2023

The Hollywood domino effect is fascinating in how many people it can impact in the short and long term. Patty Jenkins is finding out firsthand now that her upcoming schedule has been altered dramatically.

Not that long ago, the filmmaker was poised to ramp up pre-production on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which was locked in for a December 2023 release date. However, the dreaded “creative differences” reared its head once again, forcing Disney and Lucasfilm to slap the fighter pilot sci-fi blockbuster with an indefinite delay.

As a result, that’s pushed Jenkins’ focus onto Wonder Woman 3, which was fast-tracked into development days after 1984 hit theaters and HBO Max. The downside is that she’s had to drop out of the long-gestating Cleopatra, which stars Gal Gadot, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Kari Skogland will be stepping in.

If that wasn’t enough, Gadot has Disney’s live-action Snow White penciled in to shoot early next year before she can even think about Cleopatra or Wonder Woman 3, as revealed by Variety’s Justin Kroll.

Jenkins is on a tough run of luck at the moment, but a blockbuster superhero sequel is definitely one way to right the ship. Let’s just hope that Wonder Woman 3 doesn’t turn out to be anywhere near as polarizing as its predecessor.