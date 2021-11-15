Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Delay Reportedly Down To Creative Differences

If you’ll recall, Patty Jenkins was effusive in her praise for Disney and Lucasfilm as recently as this summer, when the filmmaker claimed that she had plenty of creative freedom to craft Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which at the time was locked in for a December 2023 release date.

Naturally, some fans were hugely skeptical of the filmmaker’s words when the history of the franchise’s Disney era has been characterized by behind the scenes disagreements and multiple talents walking out on a galaxy far, far away after failing to acquiesce to the demands of studio president Kathleen Kennedy, who holds an iron grip over the big screen side of the property.

Rogue Squadron was hit with an indefinite delay last week as rumors had been predicting, but no official reason was given as to why. However, former editor of The Hollywood Reporter Matthew Belloni has offered that it’s a case of yet another creator finding themselves at odds with Kennedy and the creative committee.

“That’s not unusual, of course, but it’s a laughably recurring problem at Lucasfilm under president Kathleen Kennedy, say agents: Top filmmakers are dying to make a Star Wars movie—until they sign on and experience the micromanagement and plot-point-by-committee process. It happened to the Game of Thrones guys, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who were hired to create a new trilogy but bailed. It also happened to Rian Johnson, writer and director of 2017’s The Last Jedi, whose own planned trilogy was shelved. Jenkins wasn’t willing to dick around, and she has other projects, notably Wonder Woman 3 at Warner Bros., where she enjoys more creative freedom.”

Luke Skywalker & Grogu Appear Together In New Official Star Wars Posters 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On the plus side, the Rogue Squadron setback means that Wonder Woman 3 is likely to be Jenkins’ next project, but we’ll be very curious to see what the short and long term future holds for the intergalactic fighter pilot epic once it gets back on track.