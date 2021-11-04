Gal Gadot Offers Wonder Woman 3 Status Update

Although the sequel proved to be highly polarizing among critics and fans, and was generally viewed as a massive step down from its predecessor, Wonder Woman 3 was nonetheless announced to be getting fast-tracked into development mere days after 1984 arrived in December of last year.

However, there’s not even a hint of a release window as of yet, and there might not be for a while given the respective schedules of star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins. The latter is currently deep in pre-production on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which isn’t even releasing until the final weeks of 2023, so Diana Prince’s return could be a long way away.

At the premiere of Netflix action blockbuster Red Notice, Gadot was invariably asked by Variety about the current status of Wonder Woman 3, and in keeping with an A-list star discussing a top-secret project, she wasn’t at liberty to divulge all that much.

“I can’t tell you yet, but we’re working on the script. I can’t say anything else… then people would come down from the roof and take me away and I’d miss this whole thing.”

Gadot is pretty busy herself, having just been announced for Disney’s live-action Snow White remake, while she’s also got espionage thriller Heart of Stone in development for Netflix, in addition to sci-fi romance Meet Me in Another Life, so Wonder Woman 3 might not be landing until 2024 or even 2025.