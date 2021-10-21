Gal Gadot Says She’s Thrilled To Have Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman As A DC Comrade

It would be putting it lightly to suggest that Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle has been a hot topic of conversation ever since the new trailer for The Batman dropped at last weekend’s DC FanDome.

It’s even managed to get comments made by Elizabeth Olsen ten years ago trending on social media as they rushed to defend Matt Reeves’ future Catwoman, even though the WandaVision star hadn’t even joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the interview was recorded, and Kravitz was an unproven 22 year-old still best known as Lenny’s daughter.

The Batman‘s feline thief has found herself dominating the online discourse more than once since Saturday’s footage dropped like a bomb on the internet, and it turns out she’s got a huge supporter in the DC family after Gal Gadot revealed to Variety that she was blown away by Kravitz’s Catwoman.

“I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman. And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.”

New The Batman Promo Images Reveals Fresh Look At Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the two occupy very different corners of the DC Universe so it’s unlikely we’ll ever seen them interact, unless The Flash opens the doors to the multiverse so wide that Robert Pattinson’s Batman and the rest of his cohorts can walk on through. Either way, it’s clear that Michelle Pfeiffer’s reputation as the most popular big screen iteration of Catwoman is in real danger of being usurped come March 2022.