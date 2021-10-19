DC Fans Blast Elizabeth Olsen After Catwoman Comments Resurface

It would be fair to say that there has been, currently is, and always will be rivalry of sorts between Marvel and DC fans, one that’s only intensified since both comic book companies launched shared movie universes.

At times it can devolve into outright tribalism, with barbs being thrown back and forth between the two sides on social media, and now Elizabeth Olsen has found herself caught up in the debate. In true Twitter style, comments the actress made a full ten years ago have now resurfaced and ignited some fury online.

In the decade-old chat, the WandaVision star states her belief that nobody would ever make a better Catwoman than Michelle Pfeiffer. Of course, the latest trailer for The Batman dropped this past weekend and people are already obsessed with Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, and many of them wouldn’t take the criticism lying down.

Olsen is NOT about to make me hate Pfeiffer. Just shut up for ONCE https://t.co/xa4Cm5LBDM — Ian has birdseye brainrot (derogatory) (@616IanWho) October 19, 2021

Why the marvel lady speaking ? https://t.co/3BpGgWXPad — ❌Spector✖ 🦊 (@S_ForceSpector) October 18, 2021

she isn't even in the dceu why does her opinion matter 😭 https://t.co/6dD7EYln4F — 🎃 spooky n*kki 🎃 (@glassbitchalbum) October 18, 2021

i’m not gonna listen to a racist https://t.co/xKX0T0kGEJ — daniel craig brainrot (@velvetreves) October 18, 2021

We’ve reached the point in our society where something Elizabeth Olsen said in 2011 has caused her to trend on Twitter as people claim they don’t care about her opinion. Except they obviously do, otherwise it wouldn’t have become a thing. These are strange times, but based on the reception to The Batman trailer, it would be fair to say that Kravitz is about to become the preferred Catwoman for a huge number of fans.