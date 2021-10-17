The Batman Fans Are Obsessed With Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman
It would be fair to say that the brand new full-length trailer for The Batman lived up to even the most lofty expectations fans had in their heads going into DC FanDome, with Matt Reeves looking to have delivered an incredible reboot for the Dark Knight.
The visuals, aesthetic, atmosphere and performances are all straight out of the top drawer, and you can guarantee a lot of people have been watching the footage on repeat ever since. The promo gave us a much better look at both Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle and how she fits into the narrative at large, where she appears to be occupying her familiar territory as a friend, foe, rival and potential love interest for Batman at once.
As you can see from the reactions below, a lot of social media users are of the opinion that Kravitz has the potential to be the stealth MVP of The Batman, based on what they’ve seen so far.
The Batman will find Selina at the start of her criminal career, so she might not be officially adopting the Catwoman moniker until the planned sequel, but she’ll be more than capable of proving herself a match for Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight if the internet-breaking trailer is any indication.