The Batman Fans Are Obsessed With Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman

It would be fair to say that the brand new full-length trailer for The Batman lived up to even the most lofty expectations fans had in their heads going into DC FanDome, with Matt Reeves looking to have delivered an incredible reboot for the Dark Knight.

The visuals, aesthetic, atmosphere and performances are all straight out of the top drawer, and you can guarantee a lot of people have been watching the footage on repeat ever since. The promo gave us a much better look at both Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle and how she fits into the narrative at large, where she appears to be occupying her familiar territory as a friend, foe, rival and potential love interest for Batman at once.

As you can see from the reactions below, a lot of social media users are of the opinion that Kravitz has the potential to be the stealth MVP of The Batman, based on what they’ve seen so far.

Thank you Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz for being alive. BATMANNN #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/oV6IJjigGi — Kiera Please (@Kieraplease) October 16, 2021

“I know you guys are friends so there was a great chemistry right from the beginning. There was a connection that you naturally have.”



— Matt Reeves on Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz #TheBatman #DCFanDome https://t.co/mUPh0MU81t — A. (@ConverseStew) October 16, 2021

NO ONE IS TOPPING ZOE’S CATWOMAN IN A BILLION YEARS pic.twitter.com/pgHcCMSFie — rose (@dcsivy) October 16, 2021

New The Batman Promo Images Reveals Fresh Look At Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Catwoman wants to fight for those who don't have anyone else to fight for them – Zoe Kravitz#TheBatman #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/EoLsv5ieqw — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 16, 2021

LOOK AT SELINA KYLE. LOOK AT HER. EVERYONE STOP AND LOOK.



REMEMBER WHEN I SAID THIS WOULD BE THE BEST VERSION OF CATWOMAN IN ANY MEDIUM EVER? YEAH.



ZOË KRAVITZ IS DELIVERING EVERYTHING WE’VE EVER WANTED. #DCFANDOME #THEBATMAN pic.twitter.com/GTyu5fx7EZ — dimitri (@dianaTHEEprince) October 16, 2021

The Batman will find Selina at the start of her criminal career, so she might not be officially adopting the Catwoman moniker until the planned sequel, but she’ll be more than capable of proving herself a match for Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight if the internet-breaking trailer is any indication.