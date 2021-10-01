Zoe Kravitz Tried To Avoid Fetishizing & Stereotyping When Portraying Catwoman In The Batman

Zoë Kravitz disclosed details about the conversations she had with director Matt Reeves before landing the role of Catwoman in the new Batman adaptation titled The Batman starring Robert Patterson.

The actress revealed it was “a bit of a process” during a recent interview with AnOther Magazine when discussing the potential role at the time.

“My agent called me and was like, ‘They’re making a Batman movie and there’s a Catwoman role. You’re on the list of actors they are looking at.’ I think the first thing that happened was I went to LA and met with Matt Reeves, the director, who also wrote the script, and just talked to him. I read the script. Then he talked with me again to hear my thoughts, to see if we were on the same page. I didn’t know him well and it was a bit of a process.”

New The Batman Promo Images Reveals Fresh Look At Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Kravitz also shared the discussion included her and Reeves making a collaborative effort to transform the character into how she portrayed her to be aside from what was provided in the script. The 32-year-old explained when approaching this character from a woman’s standpoint she wanted to steer away from fetishizing and creating a stereotype like it was seen in past films.

“I’ve seen all the movies, yeah. I’ve read some of the comics now, but I wasn’t a comic head or anything. I also tried to think about it not as Catwoman, but as a woman, how does this make me feel? How are we approaching this and how are we making sure we’re not fetishizing or creating a stereotype? I knew it needed to be a real person.”

The Batman is scheduled to be released in March 2022.