Gal Gadot Shares Red Notice BTS Photos With Ryan Reynolds And The Rock

Gal Gadot’s first movie role came in the fourth installment of the Fast and Furious series, and the 35 year-old’s career has only gone from strength to strength after being killed off in the sixth outing. Wonder Woman 1984 might still be awaiting release, but the actress has been keeping herself busy in the interim reuniting with The Fast Saga stalwart Dwayne Johnson and his Hobbs & Shaw co-star Ryan Reynolds for Netflix’s mega budget action blockbuster Red Notice.

Up until recently, the vast majority of set photos and behind the scenes images have been revealed by the world’s two highest-paid movie stars and offscreen BFFs, but Gadot has also started getting in on the action now. Reynolds recently celebrated the end of shooting by unveiling a candid look at the production process in the age of COVID-19, and last week, his co-star followed suit, as you can see below.

Gadot is essentially the villain of Red Notice, although it more than likely won’t be as straightforward as that. The Death on the Nile star plays the world’s most wanted art thief, who’s the subject of the titular global alert that forces Johnson’s Interpol agent into action. Reynolds, meanwhile, will appear as an infamous conman, who probably ends up playing the two parties against each other.

With filming for Red Notice now in the can, Gadot will be gearing up for the Wonder Woman 1984 promotional circuit, which given the current circumstances, will probably take place entirely online. Then again, it may not even happen at all considering the continued uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of the theatrical industry, with the DCEU’s superhero sequel by no means guaranteed to arrive as scheduled on Christmas Day.