Ryan Reynolds is finally starting to put a dent in those thirteen films he’s got in development, which can only be good news for the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans patiently waiting for Deadpool 3 to start moving forward. The 44 year-old has The Croods: A New Age and Free Guy set for release over the next few weeks, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is in the can and hitting theaters next summer, while shooting has officially wrapped on Netflix action blockbuster Red Notice.

The mega budget streaming exclusive originally kicked off production at the start of the year, but was forced into a six-month hiatus as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. When shooting resumed, Johnson claimed that Red Notice had implemented the most aggressive health and safety measures in Hollywood, while Reynolds celebrated his return to the set by posting a picture of himself undergoing a COVID-19 test.

With the globetrotting action adventure now officially done with principal photography, the 6 Underground star posted a series of images online while praising the efforts of the cast and crew for getting such a huge project over the finishing line in such difficult circumstances, which you can check out below.

“There haven’t been a lot of movies lately,” said the actor. “I miss them. Yesterday was my final day on #RedNotice. We started this film 10 months ago. We stopped in March with no idea when or if we’d go back. With the help of so many whip-smart health and safety workers, Netflix found a way to get us back to work.”

Reynolds doesn’t have any time to relax, though, and in just a couple of weeks he’ll be back to work on Netflix’s untitled time travel movie that sees him reuniting with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy. Red Notice doesn’t have an official release date as of yet, but with Rawson Marshall Thurber having called it a wrap on his latest collaboration with Dwayne Johnson, the hotly anticipated and star-studded actioner is expected to debut on the world’s biggest streaming service before the end of 2021.