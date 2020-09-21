After spending months on hiatus as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, shooting has finally resumed on Netflix’s mega budget blockbuster Red Notice. Ryan Reynolds recently celebrated his return to work as he starts plowing through the thirteen movies he currently has on his plate, but there were questions surrounding the leading man.

Dwayne Johnson revealed that he and his entire family had suffered from COVID-19, which was hardly ideal timing when the 48 year-old was poised to return to the set of his third collaboration with Central Intelligence and Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber. More and more major productions are starting to get back underway with stringent health and safety protocols in place, though, and it seems Red Notice will be no different.

The Batman was already shut down for a second time after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for the virus, so the studios clearly won’t hesitate to grind things to a halt no matter how much money they’re investing in the project. In fact, Johnson took to social media to mark his first day back on Red Notice and explained that the movie has adopted the single most aggressive set of health and safety measures in the industry.

Ryan Reynolds Shares Photos Of His COVID-19 Test On Set Of Netflix Movie 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hollywood has to get used to an entirely new way of working, and the Coronavirus is still very much out there, meaning that it could be a long time before anyone gets to grips with whatever the new normal turns out to be. Of course, Johnson’s social media post is a very different kind of set photo, but at least he’s continuing his long running personal tradition of playing characters who love grey shirts and fingerless gloves as he slips into the role of Red Notice‘s hotshot Interpol agent.