Dwayne Johnson Says Red Notice Has The Most Aggressive Health And Safety Measures In Hollywood
After spending months on hiatus as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, shooting has finally resumed on Netflix’s mega budget blockbuster Red Notice. Ryan Reynolds recently celebrated his return to work as he starts plowing through the thirteen movies he currently has on his plate, but there were questions surrounding the leading man.
Dwayne Johnson revealed that he and his entire family had suffered from COVID-19, which was hardly ideal timing when the 48 year-old was poised to return to the set of his third collaboration with Central Intelligence and Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber. More and more major productions are starting to get back underway with stringent health and safety protocols in place, though, and it seems Red Notice will be no different.
The Batman was already shut down for a second time after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for the virus, so the studios clearly won’t hesitate to grind things to a halt no matter how much money they’re investing in the project. In fact, Johnson took to social media to mark his first day back on Red Notice and explained that the movie has adopted the single most aggressive set of health and safety measures in the industry.
View this post on Instagram
The world has changed and so has our process – we are officially back to work on filming RED NOTICE. A very productive first week back of work, but certainly not without some angst and anxiety, but overall our incredible crew remained focused, disciplined and executed brilliantly all week long. We have implemented the most aggressive health and safety Covid measures in all of Hollywood, but as I shared with our crew yesterday, we’re all still in beta phase with no “COVID playbook” to reference. We’re an agile crew — learning on the go and we will create the blueprint for how effective a large scale production can operate during a pandemic. Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our entire crew on this game changer. In the mean time I’ll continue to screw up my lines and pretend to listen to my director/writer here @rawsonthurber as he shows me my firing target 🎯 The world’s most wanted art thief. An FBI profiler. And the greatest conman the world has never known. #RedNotice @netflix @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco @masistills 📸
Hollywood has to get used to an entirely new way of working, and the Coronavirus is still very much out there, meaning that it could be a long time before anyone gets to grips with whatever the new normal turns out to be. Of course, Johnson’s social media post is a very different kind of set photo, but at least he’s continuing his long running personal tradition of playing characters who love grey shirts and fingerless gloves as he slips into the role of Red Notice‘s hotshot Interpol agent.
