Ryan Reynolds currently has thirteen movies in various stages of development, so the sooner he gets back to work and starts plowing through his to-do list, the faster Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will finally get to see Deadpool 3. His live-action roles in Free Guy and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard are in the can and awaiting release, along with a voice performance in The Croods: A New Age, so that’s already three down and ten still to go.

Next up is Netflix’s star-studded action blockbuster Red Notice, which sees Reynolds re-teaming with Hobbs & Shaw co-star and close friend Dwayne Johnson, while Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot rounds out the A-list central trio. The production is currently gearing up to resume shooting following a lengthy hiatus as the result of the Coronavirus pandemic, and the 6 Underground star is already getting ready for his return by taking a coronavirus test, as you can see below.

There’s no word yet on the status of leading man Dwayne Johnson, who recently revealed that he and his entire family had tested positive for COVID-19, but there’s enough moving parts on a production of this size and scale that director Rawson Marshall Thurber should still be able to shoot plenty of footage even without the star of the movie being available, especially with Reynolds now back on set and raring to go.

Thurber and Johnson’s last collaboration in lazy Die Hard clone Skyscraper left a lot to be desired, but the prospect of seeing Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds facing off as an Interpol agent and the world’s most notorious conman in a globetrotting and action-packed heist movie should provide plenty of entertainment value. And it’s probably safe to say that at this point, Red Notice is quickly shaping up to be Netflix’s biggest original blockbuster yet.