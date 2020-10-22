Everything We Know About Ryan Reynolds’ Netflix Time Travel Movie

Ryan Reynolds is a very busy man, and he can’t seem to stop adding new projects to his plate. The actor has The Croods: A New Age and Free Guy hitting theaters before the end of the year, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard arriving next summer and he’s currently hard at work on Netflix’s action blockbuster Red Notice, but after that he’s still got another nine movies in various stages of development.

Looking at his upcoming schedule, the Deadpool star is sticking with the aforementioned streaming site and moving directly onto the untitled time travel pic that has him reuniting with Free Guy director Shawn Levy. After 6 Underground and Red Notice, Reynolds looks to have a solid working relationship with the platform, while he says that Levy’s action comedy is the best thing he’s ever been in, so combining the two marks a logical progression.

The latest pass of the script is being done by Tim Roth lookalike Jonathan Tropper, but the pitch has been floating around Hollywood for a while, with Tom Cruise initially being eyed to star over a decade ago when it was called Our Name Is Adam. The plot follows a 13 year-old grieving the loss of his father, who discovers an inured pilot that turns out to be an alternate version of himself from the future, and they team up to try and save the world.

Shooting is set to kick off next month, meaning that Ryan Reynolds must be close to a wrap on Red Notice, although the most likely scenario is that we won’t see the time travel blockbuster until 2022 given the lengthy post-production effort that’s usually required when it comes to these types of high concept blockbusters.