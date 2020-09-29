With thirteen movies in various stages of development, it was for the best that Ryan Reynolds returned to work sooner rather than later. Netflix’s mega budget action blockbuster Red Notice is now back in front of cameras after spending months on hiatus due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, and leading man Dwayne Johnson has already claimed that the production has implemented the most aggressive health and safety measures in Hollywood.

Expectations are high for the globe-trotting action thriller that stars both of the world’s highest-paid actors, with Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot rounding out the A-list central trio, not to mention the rumors that Tom Cruise is in talks for a cameo appearance. Johnson was clearly eager to return to the set, having torn down the security gates of his own home instead of waiting for someone to come and let him out, and hopefully that sort of dedication and enthusiasm translates to the big screen.

Following on from his massive co-star debuting a behind the scenes image last week that showed the COVID-19 protocols in full effect, Reynolds has now followed suit, and you can check out the latest photo from the Red Notice set below.

Writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s last collaboration with Johnson in the form of Skyscraper massively underwhelmed given the pitch and potential of seeing The Rock do Die Hard, so let’s hope that Red Notice lives up to the promise of having three of the biggest names in the business share the screen as an Interpol agent, art thief and conman in a high concept actioner that’s shaping up to be Netflix’s biggest original movie yet – from a budget and star power perspective, at least.