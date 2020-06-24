Having successfully established themselves as serious awards season players thanks to a string of critically-acclaimed movies and TV shows over the past few years, Netflix are now looking to stamp their mark on the blockbuster market.

The results have been pretty mixed so far, with David Ayer’s Bright initially finding a huge audience before quickly fading from memory, while Michael Bay’s 6 Underground boasted a massive viewer count but suffered from the same tepid reviews as the vast majority of the director’s output. Their most recent original action movie fared a whole lot better, with Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction generating huge buzz and quickly earning a well-deserved reputation as one of the year’s best entries in the genre.

The streaming giant’s next venture into blockbuster territory promises to be their biggest yet, with Dwayne Johnson set to lead Skyscraper and Central Intelligence director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s globe-trotting heist flick Red Notice, with fellow A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot filling out the star-studded ensemble.

It sounded like Johnson and Reynolds were having a great time shooting the movie before production was shut down as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, and fans will be hoping that translates to the screen when Red Notice hits Netflix at some point next year. If the cast still doesn’t boast enough star power for your liking though, then know that a new rumor claims that Tom Cruise has entered talks for a cameo appearance.

According to the report, Netflix want a major movie star to fill a small role that would be expanded in potential sequels, and they don’t come much more major than Tom Cruise. This would be huge news for two reasons, because not only does the daredevil actor very rarely play supporting roles let alone cameos, but it would also mark his debut in a project exclusive to streaming.

If the rumor turns out to be true and Tom Cruise does end up boarding Red Notice, then the excitement levels for the movie are going to go through the roof, with the idea of the Mission: Impossible star crossing paths with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds a dream scenario for any self-respecting fan of the action genre.