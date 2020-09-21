Dwayne Johnson Tears Down A Gate With Bare Hands So He Isn’t Late For Work

In case you hadn’t noticed, Dwayne Johnson is a very large man. He’s also a very dedicated one, having initially attempted to pursue a career in the NFL before following in his father’s footsteps by becoming a professional wrestler, where he ascended to legendary status as one of the biggest stars the business had ever seen despite only doing it full-time for less than seven years.

A lot of people wrote him off when he initially made the jump to acting, but after plugging away for quite a while, he’s now firmly established as the biggest and highest-paid movie star in the world, one that boasts an enviable track record of box office success and produces all of his own output through his own Seven Bucks Productions banner. He’s also somehow found the time to host The Titan Games on TV and purchase a bankrupt football league, so the man’s work ethic is hardly in question.

Johnson’s Netflix blockbuster Red Notice recently resumed shooting after a long hiatus, but the 48 year-old was almost late to the set after a power outage had locked the electronic gates to his home. Most people would have waited for a qualified engineer to show up and fix the problem, but in a recent social media post, the actor revealed that he’d decided to take matters into his own hands and simply tear the troublesome gate down himself, as you can see below.

Imagine living on Dwayne Johnson‘s street, and being woken up in the morning by the sounds of him single-handedly pulling down wrought iron gates. The crew of Red Notice must have had their jaws on the floor when he turned up, apologized for being late and explained the reason why.